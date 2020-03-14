- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of a behind-the-scenes look at this past Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, which aired from the PC for the first time ever due to Full Sail University needing the regular venue for a non-WWE event.

NXT will continue to air from the PC through April due to a new ruling that bans all events on the campus, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This week's SmackDown also aired from the PC due to the virus, and Monday's RAW will also air at the PC.

This new video features the WWE PC Coaching staff, including Terry Taylor, and the WWE PC & NXT Producers, including Ryan Katz, plus WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James, the head of NXT Character Development, WWE Carpenter Todd Short, Triple H, and others.

- ECW Original Beulah McGillicutty turns 51 years old today while former WCW star Bryan Clark turns 56 and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella turns 46.

- For those who missed it, Triple H called last night's WWE SmackDown on FOX with Michael Cole. He also opened the show to explain to fans what the WWE Performance Center is. You can see video from that opening below. A similar closing speech also aired at the end of the show, which aired from the PC due to the coronavirus.

Triple H took to Twitter after the show and gave thanks to fans.

"Tonight was an effort that brought together everyone @WWE so we could go on air and entertain our most important constituency ... YOU. Thanks for letting me get my hands (and @MichaelCole's facial hair) dirty!!! #ThankYou #Smackdown @WWEPC," he wrote.

You can see a few related tweets with photos below: