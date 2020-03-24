WWE has announced two more matches for tomorrow's NXT episode.

They announced NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong and Tyler Breeze vs. Austin Theory.

It was also announced that NXT Champion Adam Cole will be giving a special message.

The show was reportedly taped on Sunday at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University.

Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow's NXT episode:

* Triple H appears to address the nixed "Takeover: Tampa Bay" event

* Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa answer to Triple H over recent WWE Performance Center destruction

* Ladder Match Qualifier: Candice LeRae vs. Kayden Carter

* Ladder Match Qualifier: Aliyah vs. Xia Li

* Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong

* Tyler Breeze vs. Austin Theory

* NXT Champion Adam Cole to share a special message



