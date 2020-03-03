UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell recently spoke with TMZ Sports and expressed interest in possibly working for WWE.

"Oh, of course. I'd still do WWE, I'd still do pro wrestling. That's be a lot of fun actually, I'd like that," said Liddell, who confirmed that he is retired from MMA action.

Liddell admitted he doesn't keep up with WWE these days and wasn't sure who his dream match would be against, but he'd like to do something with The Rock.

"I'd like to have one [match]," Liddell admitted. "I'm impressed by the stuff those guys do."

Liddell retired from UFC in late 2010 after being inducted into the Hall of Fame in the summer of 2009. He returned to fighting in November 2018 for one more bout against UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz for Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions. Ortiz won that fight via KO in the first round.