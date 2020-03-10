Nia Jax is reportedly expected to return to WWE at any point now, according to PWInsider.

She's been medically cleared for in-ring action, it's simply up to WWE to work her back into a storyline.

Jax underwent double knee surgery last April, and in December, got back to training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Her last match on WWE TV was at WrestleMania 35 where The IIconics won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Bayley & Sasha Banks, Beth Phoenix & Natalya, and Tamina & Jax.