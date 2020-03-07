Following last night's Impact Wrestling tapings in Atlanta, Georgia, Scott Steiner reportedly collapsed and was taken to a local hospital.

Impact Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore reported on Twitter that Steiner was doing okay at the hospital.

"For all concerned parties @ScottSteiner is OK. His family is grateful for everybody's concern and support," D'Amore wrote.

In an update, Steiner is scheduled to undergo a heart procedure today and remains in stable condition, according to PWInsider.

As noted by Pro Wrestling Sheet, the 57-year old Steiner was worked on by paramedics at the tapings after collapsing. He was then taken to the emergency room. It was noted that Steiner appeared to be fine throughout the day before collapsing.