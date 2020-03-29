There has been an update on the pay-per-view price for WrestleMania 36, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
As reported a few days ago, Verizon had the price listed for both nights for $59.99, now they changed it to $29.99 per night.
Comcast had Night One for $39.95 and Night Two for $59.95, which now it's changed to $34.95 per night. DirecTV also has the price listed for $34.95 per night.
According to their site, Dish Network has the price listed for $59.99 for both nights.
As of right now, below is the card for WrestleMania 36:
WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)
(Changed from Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg)
WWE NXT Women's Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
RAW Women's Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title
Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Angel Garza and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (c)
Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
One of The Usos vs. John Morrison (c)
WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match
Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)
Last Man Standing Match
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Boneyard Match
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
Firefly Fun House Match
John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Elias vs. King Baron Corbin
Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black
Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
WrestleMania 36 will air on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET, on pay-per-view and the WWE Network.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.