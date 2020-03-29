There has been an update on the pay-per-view price for WrestleMania 36, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As reported a few days ago, Verizon had the price listed for both nights for $59.99, now they changed it to $29.99 per night.

Comcast had Night One for $39.95 and Night Two for $59.95, which now it's changed to $34.95 per night. DirecTV also has the price listed for $34.95 per night.

According to their site, Dish Network has the price listed for $59.99 for both nights.

As of right now, below is the card for WrestleMania 36:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

(Changed from Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg)

WWE NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Angel Garza and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (c)

Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

One of The Usos vs. John Morrison (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

WrestleMania 36 will air on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET, on pay-per-view and the WWE Network.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

