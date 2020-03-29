Earlier this week, WWE announced it would be on Instagram Live each day this week on the @WWE, @WWETheBump and @WWENXT accounts in the lead-up to WrestleMania on April 4 and 5.

The events will get started tonight at 7 pm ET for a WrestleMania 32 (airing on ESPN) Watch Along with Charlotte, Zack Ryder, Ryan Pappolla, and others.

Throughout the week there will be interviews with: NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose, and Bianca Belair.

Below is the full schedule:

Sunday, March 29

7 p.m. ET - @WWE Instagram Live WrestleMania 32 Watch Along

Ryan Pappolla, Zack Ryder, Charlotte Flair and more

Monday, March 30

1:30 p.m. ET - @WWENXT interview

Josiah Williams and Rhea Ripley

10:30 p.m. ET - @WWE Raw Reaction

Matt Camp and Evan Mack

Tuesday, March 31

12 p.m. ET - @WWE interview

Kayla Braxton and Mandy Rose

Wednesday, April 1

1:30 p.m. ET - @WWENXT interview

Josiah Williams and Rik Bugez

10 p.m. ET - @WWE NXT Reaction

Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla

Thursday, April 2

12 p.m. ET - @WWE Interview

Kayla Braxton and Rhea Ripley

Friday, April 3

1:30 p.m. ET - @WWENXT interview

Josiah Williams and Bianca Belair

9 p.m. ET - @WWE SmackDown Final Hour

Evan Mack and McKenzie Mitchell