Earlier this week, WWE announced it would be on Instagram Live each day this week on the @WWE, @WWETheBump and @WWENXT accounts in the lead-up to WrestleMania on April 4 and 5.
The events will get started tonight at 7 pm ET for a WrestleMania 32 (airing on ESPN) Watch Along with Charlotte, Zack Ryder, Ryan Pappolla, and others.
Throughout the week there will be interviews with: NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose, and Bianca Belair.
Below is the full schedule:
Sunday, March 29
7 p.m. ET - @WWE Instagram Live WrestleMania 32 Watch Along
Ryan Pappolla, Zack Ryder, Charlotte Flair and more
Monday, March 30
1:30 p.m. ET - @WWENXT interview
Josiah Williams and Rhea Ripley
10:30 p.m. ET - @WWE Raw Reaction
Matt Camp and Evan Mack
Tuesday, March 31
12 p.m. ET - @WWE interview
Kayla Braxton and Mandy Rose
Wednesday, April 1
1:30 p.m. ET - @WWENXT interview
Josiah Williams and Rik Bugez
10 p.m. ET - @WWE NXT Reaction
Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla
Thursday, April 2
12 p.m. ET - @WWE Interview
Kayla Braxton and Rhea Ripley
Friday, April 3
1:30 p.m. ET - @WWENXT interview
Josiah Williams and Bianca Belair
9 p.m. ET - @WWE SmackDown Final Hour
Evan Mack and McKenzie Mitchell