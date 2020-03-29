Earlier this week, WWE announced it would be on Instagram Live each day this week on the @WWE, @WWETheBump and @WWENXT accounts in the lead-up to WrestleMania on April 4 and 5.

The events will get started tonight at 7 pm ET for a WrestleMania 32 (airing on ESPN) Watch Along with Charlotte, Zack Ryder, Ryan Pappolla, and others.

Throughout the week there will be interviews with: NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose, and Bianca Belair.

Below is the full schedule: