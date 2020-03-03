Vice officially announced today that their popular pro wrestling series "Dark Side of the Ring" will premiere on Tuesday, March 24 at 9pm ET on the network.

You can see the new season two trailer above.

The two-hour season premiere will focus on the Chris Benoit tragedy, featuring interviews with Benoit's family and friends, including his other son David Benoit, and Nancy Benoit's sister, Sandra Toffoloni.

The show, which was Vice TV's most-watched show in history during the first season, will air each Tuesday night at 10pm ET. AEW star Chris Jericho will be the narrator. There will be a new show premiering each week at 11pm ET after "Dark Side of the Ring" with Chris Gethard hosting a rotating panel of guests from the worlds of pro wrestling and entertainment.

"The first season of 'Dark Side of the Ring' was a massive hit," said Morgan Hertzan, executive vice president and general manager of Vice Television, in a press release. "These powerful stories transcend wrestling fandom and resonate with both fans of the sport and newcomers who were captivated by this incredible storytelling. We rise to the challenge and do not shy away from the truth. I am proud and excited to continue telling these courageous stories in season two."

"As lifelong fans, we have always been fascinated by the behind-the-scenes, human stories of the world of professional wrestling," said executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener. "For our second season we're going even deeper into its secretive past. Many wrestlers and family members we interviewed have never spoken out before. Our series seeks to help bring closure to their stories."

The following topics were confirmed for season two:

* The Benoit tragedy

* The murder of Dino Bravo

* Brawl For All leading to career-ending injuries

* The career of New Jack

* David Schultz's run-in with a 20/20 reporter

* The death of Nancy Argentino

* The story of WWE Hall of Famers The Road Warriors

* Herb Abrams' attempt to build a wrestling empire

* Owen Hart's death