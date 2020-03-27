- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive: The Butcher and The Blade vs. Eddie Kingston and Homicide from Empire State Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.
- Below is this Tuesday's lineup for Impact:
* Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards
* Moose talks about TNA
* Sami Callihan addresses Impact Wrestling
* Rich Swann does an at-home interview
TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @Walking_Weapon vs. @TheEddieEdwards @TheMooseNation talks TNA @TheSamiCallihan addresses IMPACT Wrestling— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 25, 2020
An interview at home with @GottaGetSwann! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/5uhxJXaSQf
- Kyle Hebert, narrator of Dragonball Z and voice actor for other video games and animations, did his own rendition of Chris Jericho's "Judas." After a fan said Herbert should narrate a video package for AEW, Herbert agreed.
"Believe me man, I'm DYING to voice some sort of thing for AEW," Herbert responded on Twitter.
@IAmJericho The Narrator from Dragonball Z takes the #JudasChallenge. #AEWDyamite #WorldWideCrowd #DragonballZ #voiceacting pic.twitter.com/f7vYSMjYw9— KY?? ??B??? (@kylehebert) March 26, 2020
Believe me man, I'm DYING to voice some sort of thing for @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT @CodyRhodes @sammyguevara @JimmyHavoc @tonyschiavone24 @ShutUpExcalibur @JustinRoberts https://t.co/8NWZAF1Y23— KY?? ??B??? (@kylehebert) March 26, 2020