- Below is this Tuesday's lineup for Impact:

* Josh Alexander vs. Eddie Edwards

* Moose talks about TNA

* Sami Callihan addresses Impact Wrestling

* Rich Swann does an at-home interview

- Kyle Hebert, narrator of Dragonball Z and voice actor for other video games and animations, did his own rendition of Chris Jericho's "Judas." After a fan said Herbert should narrate a video package for AEW, Herbert agreed.

"Believe me man, I'm DYING to voice some sort of thing for AEW," Herbert responded on Twitter.



