- Above, Sasha Banks reacted to Paige including her in the upcoming Six-Pack Elimination Challenge for Bayley's WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania. Also included in the match is Dana Brooke, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, and Lacey Evans.

"Did you watch? Did you see it?" Banks asked Kayla Braxton. "I mean, I have to go get gear—number one. I have to get my hair done. And my nails! Hello? You know, I have to go. I have to go pick up my dog because I'm late. Leave me alone, I hate Paige! I hate her! I love Bayley!"

- Speaking of Paige, PWInsider reported she was not backstage for her segment with Bayley and Banks. Paige's portions were shot in California and then edited for the show. At one point she was set to fly in to Orlando for the show, but they decided to work the story a different way and keep her home.

- John Cena will face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania and continues to taunt his opponent on Instagram. Earlier today, Cena posted a photo of Wyatt's face inside a home from the show, SpongeBob SquarePants.