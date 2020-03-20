As seen above, Vice has released the full video from part one of the two-part "Dark Side of the Ring" season two premiere. The episode focuses on the Chris Benoit tragedy of 2007.
The YouTube description for the video reads like this: "In 2007, wrestling superstar Chris Benoit murdered his wife Nancy and 7-year-old son Daniel, then then ended his own life. Those closest to the tragedy never spoken openly, until now."
The episode features Chris Jericho, Vickie Guerrero, Chavo Guerrero, Chris' other son David Benoit, Nancy's sister Sandra Toffoloni, and others.
The full two-hour season premiere will air on Tuesday, March 24 at 9pm ET on Vice TV, ViceTV.com, and the Vice TV app.
Vice recently sent us the following synopsis for the Benoit episode and the second season of their hit "Dark Side of the Ring" series:
DARK SIDE OF THE RING Season 2, lifts the veil on wrestling's most controversial stories, and will premiere on Tuesday, March 24th at 9:00pm ET/PT on VICE TV with a two-hour special episode on the tragic story of wrestling icon Chris Benoit. The series, produced by VICE Studios, will air weekly on Tuesdays at 10:00pm ET/PT.
This season, DARK SIDE OF THE RING, the most watched show in VICE TV's history, ventures even deeper into wrestling's shrouded past, revealing the brutal and often tragic consequences of a life lived in the squared circle. Wrestling icon and former WWE superstar Chris Jericho narrates the series.
The two-part premiere special episode delves into the tragic story of wrestling superstar Chris Benoit. In 2007, Benoit, one of the biggest names in the sport, killed his wife, Nancy and seven year old son Daniel before hanging himself in a crime that shocked the world and sparked a conversation about mental health in sports that continues today. The documentary offers unprecedented access to Benoit's inner circle of family and friends, who reveal their complicated feelings about the tragedy 13 years later including his son, David: "That definitely was not him. He's still my hero," and Sandra Toffoloni, Nancy Benoit's sister: "I think I do, someday want to forgive him… it's not today."
In subsequent episodes, season two dives into a new slate of wrestling stories that include: the murder of Dino Bravo; the controversial "Brawl for All" tournament that led to career-ending injuries; the feared career of New Jack; David Schultz's violent run-in with a 20/20 reporter; the death of Nancy Argentino, Jimmy Snuka's girlfriend; the inside story of wrestling's ultimate tag team partnership Hawk and Animal; Herb Abrams' fanatical attempt to build a wrestling empire; and the devastating story of Owen Hart's stunt that went tragically wrong.