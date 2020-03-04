After tonight's AEW Dynamite ended, Moxley sold getting powerbombed off the stage and through a table by the Inner Circle. Moxley was stretchered out to the back.

In regards to next week's AEW Dark matches, Jimmy Havoc defeated Severino Corrente. Post-match, Luther attacks Jimmy Havoc. Also, Hikaru Shida beat Abadon (local talent). The final match of the night was Private Party defeating Sonny Kiss and Brandon Cutler (Quen pinned Kiss).

As noted, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy defeated Peter Avalon and Kip Sabian in the first dark match of the night.

Check out tonight's results here.





#AEWDark tapings are under way. Crowd is asking, "Who da fool is this guy?" He's facing Jimmy Havoc pic.twitter.com/B5IyRRYfV5 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) March 5, 2020





Third dark match is Abadon v. Hilarious Shida. Abadon wrestles locally here in Denver. Crowd is chanting "eat her soul."#AEWDenver #AEWDynamite #AEWDark — Joe Nguyen (@JoeNguyen) March 5, 2020