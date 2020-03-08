Maybe it was just because of how incredible the co-main event was, but the UFC 248 headline fight between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero failed to live up to the hype.

Adesanya defended his middleweight title with a decision victory over Romero Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

However, as he has done in the past, Adesanya failed to generate much of his exciting offense. Instead, he relied on being quicker than Romero in controlling the bout.

The fight, though, came just moments after Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk put on an absolute incredible five-round war over the strawweight title. In the end, Weili earned a split decision, denying Jedrzejczyk another run as champion.

Beneil Dariush, Neil Magny and Alex Oliveira all scored wins on the main card.

Complete results are below:

* Israel Adesanya def. Yoel Romero via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) to remain UFC middleweight champion

* Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) to remain UFC strawweight champion

* Beneil Dariush def. Drakker Klose via KO (strike) at 1:00 of Round 2

* Neil Magny def. Li Jingliang via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Alex Oliveira def. Max Griffin via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Sean O'Malley def. Jose Alberto Quinonez via TKO (strikes) at 2:02 of Round 1

* Mark Madsen def. Austin Hubbard via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Rofolfo Vieira def. Saparbek Safarov via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:58 of Round 1

* Gerald Meerschaert def. Deron Winn via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:13 of Round 3

* Giga Chikadze def. Jamall Emmers via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Danaa Batgerel def. Guido Cannetti via KO (strike) at 3:01 of Round 1