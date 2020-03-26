AEW reportedly filmed a significant amount of content before and after Wednesday's Dynamite episode at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

It was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW didn't just tape this week's Dynamite and next week's Dark episodes last night. There's no word yet on exactly what was filmed, but it was said to be a "considerable amount" of content.

Last night's Dynamite episode was the second to air from a closed location with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dave Meltzer also noted on Observer Radio that AEW was not allowed to have wrestlers in the crowd like they did last week.

Federal and state officials in Florida have placed restrictions on events with more than 10 people as a way to limit the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. AEW had to follow the "Rule of 10" for last night's tapings at Daily's Place, which is why they used the backstage area inset shot with Billy Gunn, Shawn Spears, Dasha Gonzalez and a few others, instead of placing wrestlers in the crowd to make noise like last week.

There was some speculation that AEW might be able to spread 30 or 50 people out over Daily's Place due to the size, to possibly get around the restrictions, but Meltzer noted that AEW did not have that option as they did not dictate the rules, and the rules said they couldn't have the wrestlers in the crowd this week. AEW had to have ring announcer Brandi Rhodes at ringside, along with a referee, cameramen, and a few others, and that was as many as they could have.

Meltzer also noted that AEW had some complaints, apparently over how many people were used last week, but there's no word yet on who exactly made the complaints, but it was indicated that the politics of pro wrestling were involved.

It was noted by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live that TNT officials told AEW last week that they could have no more than 50 people on an open set. Things with the coronavirus pandemic have moved rapidly and while Alvarez didn't have the answer for sure, it was speculated that the number of 50 people on an open set was changed to 10 people this week, to go along with the recent guidelines advised by the federal government.