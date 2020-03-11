WWE NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter after tonight's show on the USA Network went off the air and addressed the brawl that saw Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa destroy the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
Tonight's special edition of NXT from the Performance Center closed with Gargano and Ciampa brawling through the back rooms of the PC, and back out to the ring area. The show ended after Ciampa put Gargano through the announce table from high up on the platform that sits above the announcers.
Regal said he will deal with the former DIY partners privately.
"The actions of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to each other and to the WWE Performance Center are beyond unprofessional and UNACCEPTABLE on every level. I will be dealing with this privately with both gentlemen," Regal wrote.
Ciampa vs. Gargano in some sort of gimmick match is expected for the big "Takeover: Tampa Bay" event during WrestleMania 36 Weekend.
Below is Regal's full tweet, along with shots from tonight's wild show-closing segment:
The actions of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to each other and to the WWE Performance Center are beyond unprofessional and UNACCEPTABLE on every level.— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 12, 2020
I will be dealing with this privately with both gentlemen.
Be still our heart(beat). ??#WWENXT @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/6FNN18oahc— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 12, 2020
Apologies to whoever's laptop that is.#WWENXT @NXTCiampa @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/7VpS5pgGUq— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 12, 2020
No love lost. ????@NXTCiampa and @JohnnyGargano spark an all-out brawl on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/cW8OEgAAzs— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2020
Not a crutch, a weapon... especially for @NXTCiampa.#WWENXT @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/tkyRLclfBm— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 12, 2020
This is BEYOND insane.— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 12, 2020
We have no choice but to THREAD. #WWENXT @JohnnyGargano @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/JCBKTo5NUl
#DaddysHome, and he's ANGRY. #WWENXT @JohnnyGargano @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/4Dga1JBRL1— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 12, 2020
Stop. We beg you. #WWENXT @JohnnyGargano @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/iOPPOqVF6x— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 12, 2020
IT DIDN'T HAVE TO END LIKE THIS!!! ??#WWENXT @JohnnyGargano @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/jT0My00leb— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 12, 2020
.@NXTCiampa and @JohnnyGargano want nothing more than to tear each other apart! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qOIGp2kCKT— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2020