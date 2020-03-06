WWE NXT General Manager William Regal recently spoke with Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda and talked about his authority figure role for the black & yellow brand.

"For me, it's not really a role because it's what I do - which makes it very different than whenever I've done this role before," Regal said. "Although it's not exactly what I do, it is in a lot of ways, if that makes any sense. It's the first time that has probably been... When I played that role anyway, where I am actually a big part of that and, fortunately for me that I am."

Regal, who also works as WWE's Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting, insisted that the show is all about the wrestlers, and revealed that at first he didn't want to be put on camera, but admitted that you do need the "odd person" to add to the show.

"The way NXT has been from day one when I was asked to do it, 'Don't put me on camera. I do not need to be on camera unless it's absolutely necessary. This isn't about me, it's about the talent,' and everyone that works in NXT, that's what we think. It's about the talent but you do need the odd person," he said.

Regal continued and credited his successful General Manager role to two things - credibility and his attire.

"I might not be the most whatever in the world but I've built credibility with the audience that means something," he said. "So, I can sort of have that thing about me and I always wear a nice suit as well, which is important."

Regal also praised NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint, and talked about his role on the NXT UK brand.

"If it's done right, and from the feedback and from what I hear, people seem to think we do it right on the show. With Johnny Saint, it's to give credibility. In the history of British wrestling, there's no more credible guy that can actually have the respect of everybody that ever meets him - but also the wrestlers, he is a huge part of why wrestling is the way it is today," Regal said.

Regarding the authority figure in pro wrestling, Regal said the role can be very valuable to a product if it's done right.

"If it's done right, it is very valuable. I've done it a lot. I think it's always worked when I've done it. And there was times and I've seen it, it's been okay, and times it's not. It's a long answer but - if it's used right, it can work," he said.