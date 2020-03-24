A women's match could end up being the main event of WrestleMania 31 Night One on Saturday night, according to a new report from @Wrestlevotes.

It was noted that Shayna Baszler vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will likely close night one of WrestleMania 36, which airs on Saturday night, April 4 at 7pm ET via pay-per-view and the WWE Network.

Regarding the WrestleMania 36 card, we've noted how 16 matches had been planned at one point. The new report noted that the line-up is still being finalized for the WrestleMania 36 tapings on Wednesday and Thursday, but an "upwards of 16 total matches" will likely be on the final card, with 8 matches airing on each night. There's no word yet on which match will headline the second night of WrestleMania 36.

WWE currently has 12 matches announced for WrestleMania 36, which will air from multiple locations on both nights, but with no crowds. Below is the current card:

Host: Rob Gronkowski

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade vs. The Street Profits (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Bone Yard Match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black