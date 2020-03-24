Sunday's WWE WrestleMania XXX replay on ESPN drew 839,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The four-hour replay of the big 2014 event aired at 7pm ET and drew an 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic, ranking #30 on the Cable Top 150.

The Walking Dead ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 for the night on cable, drawing a 1.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 3.662 million viewers. The FOX Report ranked #1 for the night in viewership on cable, with 6.238 million viewers and a 0.90 rating in the 18-49 demographic, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150.

The WrestleMania 30 replay was the highest-rated sports show on ESPN all weekend. This is impressive because while there was no live sports programming on ESPN this weekend, WrestleMania XXX is 6 years old and readily available for viewing on the WWE Network.

For overall sports programming on cable for the weekend, the WrestleMania 30 replay was only behind the NASCAR iRacing Series on FS1, which drew 903,000 viewers at 1:30pm on Sunday, ranking #43 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

ESPN will air the WrestleMania 32 replay on Sunday, March 29 at 7pm ET, and then they will air the WrestleMania 35 replay on Sunday, April 5 at 3pm ET as a lead-in to Night Two of WrestleMania 36.