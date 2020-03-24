WWE Superstars Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio are currently in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

We noted on Monday how Brooke had been pulled from the SmackDown Women's Title match at WrestleMania 36, which was changed from a Six-Pack Elimination Match with Brooke, champion Bayley, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Lacey Evans, and Sasha Banks, to a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match with everyone except for Brooke.

Brooke was pulled from the match because she's currently sick and in quarantine. WWE officials did not want to take any chances with her, so they pulled her from the match. It was noted that officials are concerned for her, but no other details on her health were provided.

Regarding Mysterio, he's also currently in quarantine due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. WWE considered multiple ideas for the United States Title match at WrestleMania 36, and the likely match was going to be Andrade defending against Rey after Rey won the non-title match on last week's RAW. Rey has now been pulled from WrestleMania 36 due to the quarantine. WWE announced on Monday that Andrade will be teaming with Angel Garza to challenge RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits at WrestleMania 36, with the tag team titles on the line.

Brooke and Mysterio have not publicly commented on being in quarantine as of this writing, but as seen below, Brooke did reveal on Instagram that she's working out at home instead of the gym.

Stay tuned for updates on Brooke and Mysterio.