WWE announced on Monday that WrestleMania 36 is being moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with no crowd. The big event is still scheduled to air on April 5 at 7pm ET, on pay-per-view and the WWE Network. Ticketmaster started updating their listings today with the various cancellations related to WrestleMania 36 Week, and refunds will begin to be processed shortly.

Ticketmaster announced that refunds for WrestleMania tickets will be made at the point of purchase. Ticket purchases made at Ticketmaster will be refunded within 30 days.

On a related note, Rob Higgins of the Tampa Bay Local Organizing Committee issued the following statement on the WrestleMania 36 venue change that was announced on Monday. The committee noted that the partnership between WWE and Tampa Bay is stronger than ever.

"Our community has waited 36 years to host WrestleMania and while we are saddened that this unforeseen situation has led us to today's announcement, this is totally the right call for the security and safety of everyone involved. A huge thank you to all our local leaders and our friends at WWE, as we collectively worked through the unprecedented fluidity of the last few weeks. The Tampa Bay-WWE partnership has never been stronger."

The same statement, seen below, was re-tweeted by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.