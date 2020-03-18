WWE has just announced that WrestleMania 36 will be a two-night streaming event for the first time ever.

WrestleMania 36 will air on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7pm ET on pay-per-view and the WWE Network. It will still air from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with no crowd.

WWE also announced that former NFL player Rob Gronkowski will be hosting The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

Gronk, who will be on Friday's SmackDown to push the appearance, took to Twitter and commented on the big announcement.

"It's official! I'm hosting @WrestleMania this year...and it's gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a [alarm emoji] 2-NIGHT [alarm emoji] event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV," he wrote.

