- WWE uploaded the full WrestleMania 25 World Heavyweight Championship match featuring champion Edge defending against John Cena and The Big Show in a triple threat match. Cena pinned The Big Show to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

- WWE has not been using the terms "Coronavirus" or "COVID-19" on television. Instead, WWE has been referring to the pandemic as "current circumstances."

- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler spoke with Memphis affiliate ABC 24 about WWE continuing to air RAW despite the Coronavirus pandemic. Lawler, who recently said that he believes that the media is creating the panic over the virus, admitted that he's never seen anything like what is going on right now. Despite the uncertainty in the country right now, Lawler said that he agrees with WWE's decision to continue to air RAW.

"I really don't know what to think about this. I've been in the wrestling business for nearly 50 years and traveled and seen just about everything but I've never seen anything like this so far," Lawler said. "I think all you have to do is ask anyone who sat on a Sunday with no sports on TV. It was just unbelievable.

"I don't know how many times I sat there looking at my TV and said, "oh my gosh, what is happening here. I think that it's a good diversion. It gives people something to take their mind off with all this bad news."