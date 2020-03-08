Today is International Women's Day with the theme of "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights, via UNWomen.org:

The Generation Equality campaign is bringing together people of every gender, age, ethnicity, race, religion and country, to drive actions that will create the gender-equal world we all deserve. Together, we want to mobilize to end gender-based violence; we are calling for economic justice and rights for all; bodily autonomy, sexual and reproductive health and rights; and feminist action for climate justice. We want technology and innovation for gender equality; and feminist leadership.

WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling have all joined in to celebrate the day. WWE posted a preview of a photo shoot with Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Io Shirai, and Ruby Riott that will be revealed in full on Thursday. The above video featuring the greatest women's championship matches is also for today.

Impact posted a photo featuring Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary, Kiera Hogan, Jessicka Havok, Emma, Alisha Edwards, and Gabrielle Loren.

All Elite Wrestling tweeted out a video featuring Kris Statlander with the caption, "Today is International Women's Day! Join us in lifting and empowering the strong, talented, creative women of this generation and marching towards a #GenderEqual world.

Brandi Rhodes also talked about the day.

"If I can go back in time and tell ten-year old Brandi anything at all, I would tell her sky's the limit, just go for your dream" Brandi said. "Don't worry about it, don't worry that you're a women and people may keep you down. Don't worry that your skin color can keep you down. Just keep going for those dreams because literally everything is possible, and the only person that's ever in your way, truly, is you. Everyone else you can blast past."