- Above is a WWE playlist featuring the shortest matches in WrestleMania history, featuring The Rock taking out Erick Rowan in seconds.

- The WWE NXT Twitter account tweeted out the top five women's championship matches. Starting at number five: Natalya vs. Charlotte (2014), Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler (2018), Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch (2015), Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley (2019), and Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (2015).

As the #WWENXT Women's Championship makes its way to @WrestleMania, relive the best bouts in the title's storied history. pic.twitter.com/xcCbw6IYFF — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 29, 2020

- Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and NJPW star Rocky Romero started back up their podcast, Talk'n Shop. You can check out the new episode in the link below.