Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is now official for WrestleMania 36.

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX saw Drew Gulak defeat Shinsuke Nakamura in singles action. Per the stipulation, Bryan will now face Zayn for the title at WrestleMania. Bryan was in Gulak's corner tonight while Cesaro was in Nakamura's corner, and Zayn was on commentary with Michael Cole.

The taped WrestleMania 36 event is scheduled to air on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7pm ET, via the WWE Network and pay-per-view. It was taped on a closed set with no fans, at the WWE Performance Center and other locations.

Despite spoiler updates we've learned from this week's WrestleMania 36 tapings, WWE currently has the following 13 matches listed for the big event:

Host: Rob Gronkowski

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black