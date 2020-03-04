NBA Hall of Famer and former WCW star Dennis Rodman has been announced for the next episode of WWE Untold.

The special will premiere on Sunday, March 22 on the WWE Network on-demand section at 10am ET. Rodman was interviewed for the documentary, along with Eric Bischoff and WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Diamond Dallas Page.

There's no word yet on if this might lead to an induction for Rodman into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Below is WWE's announcement on the special: