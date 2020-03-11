WWE has announced that their first-ever talent tryouts in South Africa will take place from Wednesday, April 29 through Saturday, May 2 in Johannesburg.

"South Africa is renowned for producing tough, uncompromising athletes proven by the hugely dominant performance of the Springboks rugby team last year to become world champions," Triple H said in a press release. "I want to bring those same dynamic, powerful and entertaining qualities from South Africa's best male and female athletes to WWE. My message to every athlete and performer in South Africa is simple: This is your chance to change your life. Take this opportunity to follow your dream and represent South Africa on the global stage as a WWE Superstar."

The tryouts will take place during the WWE live event tour of South Africa, which will see stops on April 29 in Cape Town and on Thursday, April 30 in Durban, and then two dates in Johannesburg on Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the first-ever talent tryouts in South Africa: