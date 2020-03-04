A Tag Team Gauntlet Match has been announced for Friday's Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

The match will feature the six blue brand teams that will be competing in the Elimination Chamber match this coming Sunday - The New Day, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, The Usos, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison and The Miz.

The winners of the Gauntlet Match will earn the right to enter Sunday's Chamber match last. That Chamber match will be for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles held by Morrison and The Miz.

Friday's go-home edition of SmackDown will take place at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. Below is the updated line-up:

* A new "Firefly Fun House" with Bray Wyatt

* Lacey Evans and Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

* Tag Team Gauntlet Match to earn the last entrance in the Elimination Chamber: The New Day, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, The Usos, SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison and The Miz

Stay tuned for updates on Friday's SmackDown.