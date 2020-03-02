WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka is currently suffering from a sprained wrist.

WWE announced the injury this afternoon and pulled Asuka from tonight's RAW match with Shayna Baszler as she is not medically cleared to compete. Asuka's partner Kairi Sane will face Baszler instead.

There's no word yet on when Asuka suffered the injury. She was involved in the Women's Elimination Chamber contract signing last Monday, but hasn't wrestled on TV since losing to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch on February 10. The Kabuki Warriors did compete at both WWE Supershow live events this past weekend.

Asuka is still scheduled to compete in the Chamber match next Sunday at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Stay tuned for updates on Asuka's status.

