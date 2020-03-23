WWE is going live on Instagram all week to bring fans more content.

There will be Instagram Live streams this week on the @WWE, @WWENXT and @WWETheBump accounts. The first stream took place this afternoon with Josiah Williams interviewing WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole on the NXT Instagram account at 1:30pm ET.

WWE announced the following Instagram Live schedule for this week:

* The Bump's Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla will look back at RAW beginning at 11pm ET tonight on the @WWE and @WWETheBump IG accounts

* Kayla Braxton will interview Elias at 12pm ET on Tuesday via the @WWE IG account

* The Bump hosts will review this week's NXT episode at 10pm ET on Wednesday night via the @WWE NXT IG account

* Kayla will interview another Superstar to be announced at 12pm ET on Thursday via the main WWE IG account

* Kayla will look back at SmackDown on the main @WWE IG account following Friday's episode on FOX at 10pm ET