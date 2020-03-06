Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week's episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Tegan Nox suffered bruises and contusions during the Steel Cage match loss to Dakota Kai, which came after interference from Raquel Gonzalez. Her status is "day to day" depending on her symptoms

* Kai suffered a bruise on her back and contusions, and is also "day to day" depending on symptoms

* Roderick Strong had lacerations on his arm and back from the kendo stick shots by The Velveteen Dream during their Steel Cage main event, which Strong won after Dream shoved him out of the cage. Camp said Strong is "day to day" depending on his symptoms

Stay tuned for updates on this week's NXT Injury Report.