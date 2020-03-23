WWE has announced two new WrestleMania 36 matches - Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana, plus Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade with Zelina Vega vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, for the red brand tag titles.

WrestleMania 36 will now take place place on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and other multiple locations to be announced, with no crowds. The event was moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will still air on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view at 7pm ET. Both nights of WrestleMania 36 are set to be taped later this week.

Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 36:

Host: Rob Gronkowski

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Six-Pack Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Dana Brooke vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade vs. The Street Profits (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black