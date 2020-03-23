WWE has announced two new WrestleMania 36 matches - Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana, plus Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade with Zelina Vega vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, for the red brand tag titles.
WrestleMania 36 will now take place place on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and other multiple locations to be announced, with no crowds. The event was moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will still air on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view at 7pm ET. Both nights of WrestleMania 36 are set to be taped later this week.
Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 36:
Host: Rob Gronkowski
WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)
WWE NXT Women's Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
RAW Women's Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Six-Pack Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title
Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Dana Brooke vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade vs. The Street Profits (c)
Last Man Standing Match
Edge vs. Randy Orton
John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Elias vs. King Baron Corbin
Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black