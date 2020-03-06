WWE announced today that New York City radio personality Peter Rosenberg is returning to the company as a pay-per-view Kickoff analyst, beginning this Sunday at Elimination Chamber.

Rosenberg will also serve as a special corespondent for various WWE Network shows and specials.

"To quote Vince McMahon at WrestleMania XII, working with WWE is the boyhood dream come true," said Rosenberg in a press release. "I am beyond thrilled to rejoin the WWE Universe."

The HOT 97 DJ previously did similar work for WWE but personal issues and a decision by Michael Cole led to him being removed from that role last year. Now he is back.

