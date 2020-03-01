WWE has just announced several matches for tomorrow's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The first match announced is Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler. The match is just six days before the two will be in an Elimination Chamber match along with Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riott to see who will be facing RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

The second match announced is WWE 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss will be putting his title on the line. Last month, Moss defeated Mojo Rawley to become the new champion.

Also announced is RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy vs. The Street Profits.

Below is an updated card for tomorrow:

* Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler

* WWE 24/7 Championship Match: Riddick Moss vs. ?

* WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits

* AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black

* Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade