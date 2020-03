WWE has announced Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Naomi and Lacey Evans for Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode.

This will be a rematch from last Friday's episode, which saw Evans and Naomi get the win.

As noted, Friday's show will also feature a new episode of "Firefly Fun House" from Bray Wyatt as he addresses the WrestleMania 36 match with John Cena.

Stay tuned for updates on Friday's SmackDown from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.