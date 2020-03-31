WWE has announced that Elias vs. King Baron Corbin is still on for WrestleMania 36.

As noted, last Friday's SmackDown on FOX saw Corbin use his scepter to knock Elias from the perch inside the WWE Performance Center, as a response to Elias' new "Kingdom of Fools" song. WWE then issued a storyline announcement on how Elias vs. Corbin was up in the air because Elias had been taken to a local medical facility and was still undergoing tests.

WWE issued another storyline update this afternoon and said Corbin has vowed to compete after escaping serious injury. WWE noted that Elias did not suffer any broken bones, but he has been recovering at a rehab facility and swears that somehow he will compete against Corbin this Saturday or Sunday at WrestleMania 36.

Elias and Corbin have not issued public comments on WWE's updates s of this writing. Below is WWE's full announcement from today: