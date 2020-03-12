Pro wrestling legend "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith is now official for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

Bulldog's induction was confirmed by Corey Graves on the latest edition of WWE's "After The Bell" podcast.

Bulldog is a former WWE Intercontinental, WWE European, WWE Hardcore, and WWE Tag Team Champion. He passed away at the age of 39 on May 18, 2002. Bulldog's induction was previously leaked and it had been reported that the entire Hart Family would be traveling to Tampa for the induction this year. It was also reported that WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart would posthumously induct his brother-in-law. Wrestlers and fans have pushed for Bulldog's Hall of Fame induction for several years now. The speculation picked up after Bulldog's son, former WWE Tag Team Champion Davey Boy Smith Jr., recently appeared on WWE's The Bump after being away from the company since 2011.

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 2 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, during WrestleMania 36 Week. It will air live on the WWE Network.

Japanese pro wrestling legend Jushin Thunder Liger is still rumored for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class. Below is the updated announced line-up:

* Batista (possibly inducted by Fit Finlay)

* The nWo's Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman (inductor TBA)

* The Bella Twins (inductor TBA)

* JBL (possibly inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons)

* "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith (possibly inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart)

Stay tuned for updates on the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame and Bulldog's induction.