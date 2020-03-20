WWE has announced that tonight's SmackDown on FOX will feature a non-title match between Heavy Machinery and SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison and The Miz.

Above is new video of Kayla Braxton informing Miz and Morrison of the match.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, along with the announcement on Otis and Tucker vs. Miz and Morrison:

* Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg sign their WrestleMania 36 contract

* Rob Gronkowski appears to hype his WrestleMania 36 hosting gig, with Mojo Rawley

* Heavy Machinery vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison and The Miz in a non-title match

