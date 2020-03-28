WWE has confirmed several top Superstars for Monday's taped RAW episode, which will be the red brand go-home show for WrestleMania 36.

The following names have been confirmed for the episode - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and The Undertaker.

Above is a new promo for Monday's RAW, which was taped earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below is the full announcement on the top stars appearing:

The Undertaker and AJ Styles are set to battle in what Styles described as The Phenom's signature bout — a Boneyard Match — at WrestleMania. But The Deadman has been notably silent throughout the pair's rivalry, choosing to answer Styles' insults against him and his family with actions rather than words. An appearance on the final Raw before WrestleMania will give The Last Outlaw an opportunity to break his silence — or perhaps put another hurting on who's become his most personal rival in years.

Edge returns following Orton's Last Man Standing acceptance

Following an appearance by Randy Orton on this past Monday's Raw, Edge has the match he wants: A Last Man Standing bout with his former friend at WrestleMania. It's a fitting conclusion for one of the more twisted rivalries in WrestleMania memory. But before the final chapter is written, The Ultimate Opportunist will make an appearance on this Monday's Raw. What will he have to say before he goes and proves his grit at The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night?

Becky Lynch prepares to close out against Shayna Baszler

The Road to WrestleMania has gone about as well for Becky Lynch as could be imagined: The Raw Women's Champion has one-upped Shayna Baszler at every turn since The Queen of Spades' historic romp through the Elimination Chamber, seemingly setting herself as the favorite for the pair's title match at The Showcase of the Immortals. This Monday on Raw, Lynch will appear one final time before they square off at a historic WrestleMania and look to essentially close things out for good.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar makes final pre-WrestleMania appearance

Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre have not been in the same building in the weeks since Lesnar absorbed a trio of Claymores from his WrestleMania challenger. That may or may not change on Monday, but The Beast Incarnate will be on Raw, making what's become his customary appearance on the last show before a high-profile title match. Tune in to Monday Night Raw, live Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network, to see the WWE Champion and more.