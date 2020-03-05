It was reported on Wednesday, via Showbuzz Daily, that Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET reportedly drew just 18,000 viewers.

In a correction, that 18,000 number was for the 2am replay, not the original airing at 11pm ET. FOX sent word to us that the show actually drew 56,000 viewers in the regular timeslot. The show still did not make the Cable Top 150 this week.

We also now have the viewership number for the February 25 episode, which featured 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins. That episode drew 86,000 viewers.

This week's Backstage viewership, the 56,000 viewers, is the second-lowest in the history of the show after the official premiere drew just 49,000 viewers back on November 5. Last week's viewership with The Bella Twins, the 86,000 viewers, is the fourth-lowest in the history of the show.

We still do not have the confirmed rating for this week's show or last week's show.

There had been some speculation on the 18,000 number being an error due how low it was as this week's Backstage episode featured Jeff Hardy making his debut as a featured guest. The episode also featured the latest announcement on the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class, which was JBL, who also appeared live on the show.

Below is our 2020 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 14 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 11 Episode: 169,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 127,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 25 Episode: 86,000 viewers

March 3 Episode: 56,000 viewers

March 10 Episode:

2019 Total: 1.060 million viewers across 9 episodes since the official premiere

2019 Average: 117,777 viewers per episode