Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 35,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week's 56,000 viewers, and a new historic low for the show. The official premiere, back on November 5, drew 49,000 viewers.

The numbers for this week were delayed a bit because once again Backstage did not make the Cable Top 150.

WWE Backstage drew a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week, according to the report. The last two ratings have not been available but the February 18 episode drew a 0.05 in the 18-49 demographic.

This week's WWE Backstage episode featured AJ Styles making his debut as a featured guest. Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, and Xavier Woods also made appearances.

Below is our 2020 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 14 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 11 Episode: 169,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 127,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 25 Episode: 86,000 viewers

March 3 Episode: 56,000 viewers

March 10 Episode: 35,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode:

2019 Total: 1.060 million viewers across 9 episodes since the official premiere

2019 Average: 117,777 viewers per episode

