Due to the coronavirus outbreak, there will be no new WWE Backstage episode this coming Tuesday night on FS1 at 11pm ET. It's possible that more upcoming episodes will also be nixed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

FOX Sports announced today that they have made the decision to suspend production of their live FS1 studio shows, through at least Friday, March 20.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees. We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly," the statement said.

The WWE On FOX Twitter account confirmed that the ruling will impact Backstage.

"This includes #WWEBackstage. We will be sure to update the @WWE Universe as soon as we know more," they tweeted.

The nixed episode of WWE Backstage was scheduled to feature the return of analyst CM Punk, plus WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley making her first appearance on the show.

Stay tuned for updates on the status of WWE Backstage filming. You can see the full statement from FOX Sports below: