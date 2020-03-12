WWE has confirmed that they have WrestleMania 36 contingency plans in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE issued a statement this evening that said they will have the back-up plans in place if WrestleMania ends up cancelled by local officials. They also said they are closely monitoring the situation.

"While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues. The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay," WWE's statement reads.

As we've noted, top local officials and WWE officials, including WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, met in Tampa Bay, Florida earlier today to discuss the status of the big event, and the potential schedule change. There had been some speculation on WrestleMania being pushed back until the summer due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the city has decided not to cancel WrestleMania, at least for now. You can click here to read our report on what local and WWE officials decided on earlier today.

There's no word yet on what WWE's contingency plans for WrestleMania 36 consist of, but we will keep you updated.