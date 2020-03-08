- Above is tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show video, featuring Charly Caruso, Jonathan Coachman, Peter Rosenberg and David Otunga. The Kickoff also featured The Viking Raiders defeating Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins in tag team action.

- AJ Styles took to Twitter this evening and commented on his No DQ match against Aleister Black at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

"Tonight is just a bump in the road to MOTHER-LOVIN MONDAY NIGHT! Get out of the way or get run through... @LukeGallowsWWE @KarlAndersonWWE #TheOC #WWEChamber," Styles wrote in the tweet below.

- WWE tweeted the following on the rules for tonight's RAW Women's Elimination Chamber match. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan will do battle to determine the WrestleMania 36 opponent for RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.