Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber from Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!



- Jonathan Coachman, Peter Rosenberg, Charly Caruso, and David Otunga are tonight's Kickoff panel. Coachman welcomes Rosenberg back to WWE. The panel jokes about Rosenberg getting a press release about his return to WWE. The panel then runs down tonight's card.

- It's announced Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak will open tonight's PPV.

- Hype video shown for tonight's Women's Elimination Chamber Match, winners gets WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.



- Ruby Riott joins the panel to talk before her match. Charly asks about her former Riott Squad members and if they are the biggest threats to her. Riott says she taught them everything they know, and plans on putting them in their place, winning the match, and going to WrestleMania. Rosenberg asks if Riott is distracted with the Riott Squad with Shayna Baszler looming. Riott says she's been in arms reach within her WrestleMania moment and doesn't get why she keeps getting overlooked. Riott continues that last year, the panel spoke about every one of her opponents in the Elimination Chamber, but not her. Everyone will see what she can do when she gets back in there. Riott says only her former stablemates have experience in the chamber, but they always relied on each other, while she doesn't need others, she works better on her own.

- Panel talks about Edge's return on tomorrow's RAW. Rosenberg notes Randy Orton is the best he's seen in years with Edge now in the picture. Otunga echos that sentiment, saying he hasn't seen Orton this good in a long time.

- WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison join the show and immediately talk about beating the odds as their first title defense is in the Elimination Chamber. Miz talks about how they elevate other talent and are tag team wrestling. Morrison is asked about getting back in the chamber after being away from it for nine years. Morrison says he's ready, despite the slight changes to the chamber. Miz jumps in and doesn't like the tone of the question from Rosenberg, possibly saying Morrison has some ring rust. The duo talk about how they haven't missed a step, despite not being a team for a long time. Sounded like Morrison said "s---" at one point during this conversation.

- Panel moves on to AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black in a No DQ Match. Coachman brings up that anything goes and that's something Black needs to pay attention to during the match. It's noted Styles could be distracted by The Undertaker though.

"It is my pleasure to introduce to you how true loneliness will feel."@WWEAleister has a chilling message for @AJStylesOrg ahead of their match tonight. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/dAJfV6FyBp — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 8, 2020



- Backstage, Aleister Black talks about tonight's match, and that nobody can save Styles in a No DQ Match. Black says for someone like himself (who has been fighting alone his whole life) is happy to welcome Styles to the loneliness that he'll feel later on.

- Recap of the feud between WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn / Shinsuke Nakamura / Cesaro.

- Backstage, Kayla Braxton talks with Braun and asks him if he's ready for tonight. Strowman isn't concerned and is ready for everyone. He calls Zayn a "loudmouth clown," while Nakamura and Cesaro are two of the best, but anyone who comes for his title will "get these hands."

- The panel discusses if the numbers will get to Braun. Otunga believes so, Rosenberg says Braun can't lose focus on Zayn while he's trying to keep down Cesaro and Nakamura. Coachman says he feels like the title really means something to Braun. Rosenberg agrees, especially considering its history, along with it being Strowman's first singles title run.

- Recap of Drew McIntyre taking out WWE Champion Brock Lesnar on this past Monday's RAW. Panel runs down the announce card for WrestleMania.



- R-Truth joins the panel, with a John Cena shirt over his shoulder. Truth says he can't wait to watch his "childhood hero" John Cena take on The Fiend, tonight, at WrestleMania. The panel politely corrects him that WrestleMania is next month. Coachman then introduces Peter, and R-Truth says that's Sam Roberts. They then explain to him whole Peter is. Peter says they texted two days ago, Truth asks Peter who is phone provider is. Switching topics to Brock vs. Drew. Truth says he's starting to believe Drew McIntyre is going to leave WrestleMania as champion, especially with what he's done to Brock so far.

- WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania is discussed. Look back at The Street Profits beating Seth Rollins and Murphy for the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles. Otunga feels like Street Profits match-up well against Rollins and Murphy, expect them to retain the titles tonight.

- Tom Phillips, Jerry Lawler, and Byron Saxton on commentary as we get to our first match of the night.

The Viking Raiders vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder