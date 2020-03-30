WWE filed to trademark "WWE Dream Match Mania" on Wednesday, March 25. This is for a WWE Network special of the same name, which will premiere on Thursday, April 2 with WWE dream matches airing via simulation using WWE 2K video games.

The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) for the "WWE Dream Match Mania" trademark:

WWE then filed another trademark related to WrestleMania 36 on the same day. They filed to trademark "I Was Home" to play off the fact that no fans were allowed at the WrestleMania 36 tapings due to the coronavirus pandemic. The following use description was filed with the "I Was Home" trademark:

As noted before at this link, WWE also filed to trademark a few names related to WrestleMania 36 and how it was impacted by COVID-19.