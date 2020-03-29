WWE Hall of Famer Lita spoke with Alicia Atout from AMBY Interviews about her career and her upcoming project, KAYFABE.

While speaking to Alicia, Lita spoke about her how things were backstage during her time in WWE when she was part of Team Xtreme with Matt and Jeff Hardy. Lita explained that she would apologize to the men that would take bumps for her.

"No, I knew it was ballsy and kind of a role that women weren't given before," explained Lita. "I think I preemptively tiptoed and thanked and apologized in advance for any man that I was having to work with, that I was having to bump for me or make me - prop me up like that superhero that I got to portray and I do hope that it was perceived. It was delicate to balance. I didn't make up that, the whole office would be like 'Okay, this is what you are doing today, kicking that person's ass.' I'd be like, 'Sorry, it's Dean Malenko of all your great matches.' You know, I remember Prince Albert and Test, and they have me taking these people down."

She went on to say that Edge and Christian and the Dudley Boyz never treated her differently and were very supportive. They saw her as an integral part of Team Xtreme.

"I worked so much with Edge & Christian and The Dudley Boyz from working with Team Xtreme," said Lita. "I was there every step of the way, so those guys were really supportive because they saw me as kind of like being an integral part of Team Xtreme. I was the third member, so they were so gracious to me to treat me just as important as Matt and Jeff in that trio."

The full interview with Lita can be watched in the above video.

