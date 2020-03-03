WWE officials reportedly held a meeting about the coronavirus before Monday's RAW at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The meeting with the roster was done to go over the latest available information on the virus, according to PWInsider. Talents were also told what they can do to protect themselves while traveling on the road for the company. The virus has started to spread across the United States as the first US coronavirus deaths have been confirmed.

As noted earlier this week, the first cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the Tampa, Florida area, where WrestleMania 36 will be held. The cases were confirmed just days after WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor were asked if WWE is ready for the coronavirus while at a WrestleMania 36 Luncheon at Raymond James Stadium last week.

"The health and safety of not only our fan base, but also our superstars, really does come first," Stephanie told the media. "We don't want to put anyone in a bad situation ever, regardless of the circumstance. Those are not risks worth taking."

Rob Higgins, Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, also addressed the coronavirus at last week's WrestleMania 36 Luncheon and said his group was working with the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority and the Tampa International Airport to ensure the safety of fans in the weeks leading up to the big week full of events.

"You've got to be nimble, and you've got to be ready," Higgins said. "Thirty-six days is a long time, so it's hard to predict. I think we just continue to information gather as much as possible, so that we are as prepared as possible."

Stephanie added to that, "And if necessary, enact those measures."