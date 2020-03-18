WWE confirmed in a new statement to Sports Illustrated that all company talent and staff are required to participate in medical screenings before entering the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE issued the following statement in response to a question on if talent and staff are being tested for the COVID-19 virus:

"In consultation with WWE Medical Director Dr. Maroon, WWE Associate Medical Director Dr. Dugas and ringside physician Dr. Westerfield, as a best practice and precautionary measure all WWE performers and staff are required to participate in medical screenings prior to entering WWE's training center, which is now operating as a closed set."

Furthermore, SI reports that WWE has established a series of protocols, based on guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to minimize risks and to protect its performers and staff. Due to the lack of testing for those in need, WWE sources close to the situation reported to SI that WWE is not testing people that are showing no symptoms, or asymptomatic.

As noted earlier today at this link, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler revealed in a new interview that everyone had their temperatures taken before entering the Performance Center before Monday's RAW.