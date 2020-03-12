WWE has confirmed that Friday's SmackDown on FOX will episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center with no regular audience.

WWE issued a Twitter announcement this event and noted that only "essential personnel" will be in attendance for Friday's show.

Here is the full statement:

Friday Night SmackDown Proceeds With No Live Audience Friday Night SmackDown on March 13 will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE's training facility in Orlando, FL, with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Detroit, MI.

As noted, this week's SmackDown was originally scheduled for the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan, but the event was nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE then decided to move this week's blue brand show to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where they aired this week's WWE NXT episode from due to Full Sail University needing the NXT Arena (Full Sail Live) for a previously scheduled school event.

Below is the current line-up for Friday's SmackDown:

* Jeff Hardy makes his long-awaited return

* The retired Paige returns to confront SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

* John Cena returns to address "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt ahead of WrestleMania 36

Stay tuned for updates on Friday's WWE TV tapings from the Performance Center. There's still no word on if WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network will air from the PC with the 10-Man Captain's Challenge featuring NXT Cruiserweights vs. 205 Live Originals - Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Tyler Breeze, Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan and a mystery partner vs. Jack Gallagher, The Brian Kendrick, Ariya Daivari, Mike Kanellis and Captain Tony Nese.

Below is WWE's full Twitter announcement from this evening: